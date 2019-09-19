Head of RO power grid operator Transelectrica lied about his higher education

The president of the Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica, Marius Dănuț Carașol, has forged his CV saying that he graduated from the Faculty of Electrotechnics at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, which he did not.

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest confirmed, for Edupedu.ro, that Carașol had been a student there but hadn’t completed his studies.

Contacted and asked by Edupedu.ro whether he graduated from the Politehnica, as he claims in his public resume, Carașol replied: "I cannot speak, thank you very much".

Marius Dănuț Carașol, President of the Directorate of Transelectrica, wrote in both the official CV and in the biography published on the company’s website that "he has graduated from the Faculty of Electrotechnics of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest".

According to sources quoted by Edupedu.ro, Carașol attended the university’s courses but dropped after repeating two years.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]