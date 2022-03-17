Austrian group buys Romanian Komatsu construction equipment distributor

Austrian group Kuhn Holding, a family-owned Komatsu Distributor based in Salzburg, has bought the Romanian construction equipment distributor Marcom RMC’94. The transaction, which was signed in February 2022, is part of the Austrian group’s international expansion strategy.

Marcom was founded in 1992 and its primary focus is on the sales of Komatsu construction machinery, which makes it a fit for the Kuhn family’s business profile. It currently employs 70 people and generated a turnover of EUR 41 million in the last financial year.

Kuhn Holding is an Austrian family company with 1,600 employees and a turnover of around EUR 600 million. It is divided into three strategic areas: construction machinery, loading technology, and the production of machine tools (Emco).

Kuhn's construction machinery division has been exclusively and successfully selling Komatsu construction machinery for decades in Austria, southern Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Croatia.

“We are pleased about this further expansion of our company. With Marcom, we have taken over a successful company that will drive our healthy growth even further. In addition, the expansion in Romania is an important step in internationalization,” say Andreas and Stefan Kuhn.

Razvan Marcu, previously Marketing and Sales Manager at Marcom, will take over the position of CEO for Romania.

(Photo source: Marcom RMC'94 Facebook page)