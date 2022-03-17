Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 14:51
M&A

Austrian group buys Romanian Komatsu construction equipment distributor

17 March 2022
Austrian group Kuhn Holding, a family-owned Komatsu Distributor based in Salzburg, has bought the Romanian construction equipment distributor Marcom RMC’94. The transaction, which was signed in February 2022, is part of the Austrian group’s international expansion strategy.

Marcom was founded in 1992 and its primary focus is on the sales of Komatsu construction machinery, which makes it a fit for the Kuhn family’s business profile. It currently employs 70 people and generated a turnover of EUR 41 million in the last financial year.

Kuhn Holding is an Austrian family company with 1,600 employees and a turnover of around EUR 600 million. It is divided into three strategic areas: construction machinery, loading technology, and the production of machine tools (Emco).

Kuhn's construction machinery division has been exclusively and successfully selling Komatsu construction machinery for decades in Austria, southern Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Croatia.

“We are pleased about this further expansion of our company. With Marcom, we have taken over a successful company that will drive our healthy growth even further. In addition, the expansion in Romania is an important step in internationalization,” say Andreas and Stefan Kuhn.

Razvan Marcu, previously Marketing and Sales Manager at Marcom, will take over the position of CEO for Romania.

(Photo source: Marcom RMC'94 Facebook page)

27 January 2022
Business
German group Knauf buys mineral wool factory in Romania
27 January 2022
Business
German group Knauf buys mineral wool factory in Romania
