Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 08:00
Business

German group Knauf buys mineral wool factory in Romania

27 January 2022
Knauf Insulation, part of the German construction materials group Knauf, announced it signed a contract to purchase Gecsat, a glass mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, Mureș county, Profit.ro reported.

The Romanian company reported RON 33 mln revenues and a RON 5 mln (over EUR 1 mln) net profit in 2020.

The acquisition aims to support Knauf Insulation’s deliveries to customers in the ever-growing markets of Romania, Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Following the conclusion of the transaction, Knauf Insulation plans to invest in upgrading the production line in Târnăveni to Knauf Insulation standards to produce glass mineral wool with ECOSE® technology.

Gecsat SA is a local producer of glass mineral wool in Romania, with fully private capital, 100% Romanian. The company was founded in 1918 in Târnăveni.

(Photo: Arne9001 | Dreamstime.com)

Editor's picks