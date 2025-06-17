Healthcare

Western Romania: Timișoara County Hospital to expand ICU section

17 June 2025

The ICU section of Timișoara County Hospital will be expanded, with four additional ICU rooms for adult patients being added. 

The investment is carried out within a cross-border project rolled out in collaboration with Csongrad-Csanad County in Hungary, the Timiș County Council announced.

The expansion will take place on the second floor of the Timișoara County Hospital by redeveloping a space vacated following the relocation of the dialysis center.

The total area of ​​the new ICU ward will be of approximately 260 square meters, with a total capacity of eight beds. 

The project also covers joint training activities for residents and medical staff, thematic online seminars, and work exchanges.

The total value of the project exceeds EUR 3 million. The implementation period is 30 months from the date of contract signing.

The project is covered through EU funds after the Timiș County Council signed the financing contract with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

“The University of Szeged in Hungary and the Timișoara County Hospital are our firm partners in several initiatives to develop the medical infrastructure. I support cross-border collaboration in the medical field and believe in the tangible, concrete results that this collaboration brings to patient health. For example, in the ICU expansion project, a common patient transfer protocol will be worked on. My wish for Timiș is to ensure more accessible, faster, and higher quality medical services,” Alfred Simonis, the president of the Timiș County Council, said, quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Doberman84/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

