Transport

Timișoara becomes first city in Romania to use the e-Sigur radar system

16 March 2026

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Timișoara, in western Romania, is the first city in the country to make use of fixed radars integrated into the e-Sigur traffic system. The new system began testing on Monday, March 16, Digi24 reported.

After systems testing, drivers who are caught exceeding the speed limit in the city can expect to receive fines by mail. According to the data, 20,000 red-light crossings are recorded every month in Timișoara alone.

Local authorities in the city already operate hundreds of surveillance cameras and radars that record violations, but they could not issue fines because the system was not compatible with that of the Interior Ministry (MAI).

However, two new radars compatible with the IT system of the Romanian Police were purchased by local authorities. They are now installed in two intersections in the city. They will automatically enter the MAI e-Sigur system. 

Once the new radars are put into operation, the authorities want to extend the system to all busy intersections.

“We have a generalized lack of discipline in traffic, first of all because there are no punitive and control measures,” said Timișoara deputy mayor Ruben Lațcău, according to Digi24.

Romania plans to install over 400 cameras equipped with radar and other necessary equipment for monitoring road traffic nationally in the coming period. Most of the video cameras with radar will be placed on national roads, outside localities. 

Romania is in the first place in the European Union in terms of road mortality, according to an analysis of official data from the last 10 years made by the Road Safety Bulletin (Buletinului Siguranței Rutiere). The country recorded 77 road deaths per one million inhabitants in the period, almost double the EU average.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruben Lațcău on Facebook)

Normal
Transport

Timișoara becomes first city in Romania to use the e-Sigur radar system

16 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Timișoara, in western Romania, is the first city in the country to make use of fixed radars integrated into the e-Sigur traffic system. The new system began testing on Monday, March 16, Digi24 reported.

After systems testing, drivers who are caught exceeding the speed limit in the city can expect to receive fines by mail. According to the data, 20,000 red-light crossings are recorded every month in Timișoara alone.

Local authorities in the city already operate hundreds of surveillance cameras and radars that record violations, but they could not issue fines because the system was not compatible with that of the Interior Ministry (MAI).

However, two new radars compatible with the IT system of the Romanian Police were purchased by local authorities. They are now installed in two intersections in the city. They will automatically enter the MAI e-Sigur system. 

Once the new radars are put into operation, the authorities want to extend the system to all busy intersections.

“We have a generalized lack of discipline in traffic, first of all because there are no punitive and control measures,” said Timișoara deputy mayor Ruben Lațcău, according to Digi24.

Romania plans to install over 400 cameras equipped with radar and other necessary equipment for monitoring road traffic nationally in the coming period. Most of the video cameras with radar will be placed on national roads, outside localities. 

Romania is in the first place in the European Union in terms of road mortality, according to an analysis of official data from the last 10 years made by the Road Safety Bulletin (Buletinului Siguranței Rutiere). The country recorded 77 road deaths per one million inhabitants in the period, almost double the EU average.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruben Lațcău on Facebook)

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