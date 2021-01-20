Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 07:56
Business

Large Austrian timber groups fined for fixing wood tenders in Romania

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council fined 31 timber producers on the local market for anti-competitive arrangements in the auctions organized during 2011-2016 by the state forest management company Romsilva.

The competition body found that 33 companies, out of the 96 investigated, participated in such arrangements, but two were already closed. These companies agreed not to compete against each other in tenders for wood exploitation to keep prices as low as possible.

The Competition Council decided total fines worth RON 130 million (EUR 26.6 mln) for the 31 companies.

The highest sanctions target the local subsidiaries of Austrian groups Holzindustrie Schweighoffer (HS) - RON 51.7 mln (EUR 10.6 mln), Kronospan - RON 46.4 mln (EUR 9.5 mln), and Egger - RON 22.6 mln (EUR 4.64 mln). These three groups are also the biggest players in the local timber industry, which explains the high level of the fines against them, as competition fines are usually a percentage of the turnover.

The other companies sanctioned are mostly smaller producers controlled by local investors.

Some 13 companies, including the three Austrian groups' subsidiaries, admitted to violating competition law and benefited from reductions in fines.

Egger Romania, one of the companies that cooperated with the Competition Council in this investigation, admitted that, although it has not initiated such arrangements, its employees didn't act to end such practices, Economica.net reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 13:33
12 January 2021
Social
RO environment minister: Timber tracking system SUMAL to be ready at the end of January
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 07:56
Business

Large Austrian timber groups fined for fixing wood tenders in Romania

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council fined 31 timber producers on the local market for anti-competitive arrangements in the auctions organized during 2011-2016 by the state forest management company Romsilva.

The competition body found that 33 companies, out of the 96 investigated, participated in such arrangements, but two were already closed. These companies agreed not to compete against each other in tenders for wood exploitation to keep prices as low as possible.

The Competition Council decided total fines worth RON 130 million (EUR 26.6 mln) for the 31 companies.

The highest sanctions target the local subsidiaries of Austrian groups Holzindustrie Schweighoffer (HS) - RON 51.7 mln (EUR 10.6 mln), Kronospan - RON 46.4 mln (EUR 9.5 mln), and Egger - RON 22.6 mln (EUR 4.64 mln). These three groups are also the biggest players in the local timber industry, which explains the high level of the fines against them, as competition fines are usually a percentage of the turnover.

The other companies sanctioned are mostly smaller producers controlled by local investors.

Some 13 companies, including the three Austrian groups' subsidiaries, admitted to violating competition law and benefited from reductions in fines.

Egger Romania, one of the companies that cooperated with the Competition Council in this investigation, admitted that, although it has not initiated such arrangements, its employees didn't act to end such practices, Economica.net reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simo[email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 13:33
12 January 2021
Social
RO environment minister: Timber tracking system SUMAL to be ready at the end of January
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market