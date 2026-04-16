Latest films by Radu Jude, Pedro Almodóvar, Juliette Binoche screened at Transilvania International Film Festival

Radu Jude’s Diary of a Chambermaid, which will premiere in this year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and Pedro Almodóvar’s Bitter Christmas, selected in Cannes Film Festival’s main competition, will be presented as previews at the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in the country.

The festival will also screen In-I In Motion, the directorial debut of Juliette Binoche documenting the dance performance she created with choreographer Akram Khan, and Lance Hammer’s Queen at Sea, also starring Binoche. The film won two Silver Bears at the Berlinale, including a joint award for Best Supporting Performance for Tom Courtenay and Anna Calder-Marshall.

Maryam Touzani’s Calle Malaga, winner of the Audience Award in Venice and starring Almodóvar longtime collaborator and muse Carmen Maura, will also be screened at the festival, as will the queer drama Maspalomas, directed by Jose Mari Goenaga and Aitor Arregi. The film, which follows an elderly man who chooses to conceal his sexual orientation after moving into a retirement home, was awarded at San Sebastián and at the Goya Awards, where José Ramón Soroiz was named Best Actor.

The TIFF audience can also see Rémi Bezançon’s policier Murder in the Building, starring Laetitia Casta and Gilles Lellouche, and Anders Thomas Jensen’s black comedy The Last Viking, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Other titles to be shown at the Cluj-Napoca festival include Gabriele Muccino’s melodrama With The Things Left Unspoken, a box office hit in Italy; Teona Strugar Mitevska’s Mother, starring Noomi Rapace as Mother Teresa; Larry Yang’s The Shadow’s Edge, starring Jackie Chan; and Lee Sang-il’s Kokuho, which has become the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The film transforms the world of kabuki theatre into an “epic cinematic experience about ambition, discipline, and the price of excellence.”

This year’s edition of TIFF takes place between June 12 and June 21 in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: still from Bitter Christmas, courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com