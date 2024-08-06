Three Romanian productions screened at this year's Locarno International Film Festival

Three productions by Xandra Popescu, Radu Jude and Christian Ferencz-Flatz will be screened at this year's Locarno International Film Festival, set to take place between August 7 and August 17.

Xandra Popescu's short film On the Impossibility of an Homage will premiere at Locarno as part of the Pardi di Domani section, dedicated to experimental and innovative works. The film focuses on Romanian dancer and choreographer Ion Tugearu, "the prince of Romanian ballet." The short aims to create the portrait of a complex artist, who wants to leave his mark.

At the same time, the Radu Jude and Christian Ferencz–Flatz's Opt Ilustrate Din Lumea Ideală and Radu Jude's SLEEP #2 will be screened in the non-competitive section. Both films will have their world premiere on August 10.

The documentary Opt Ilustrate Din Lumea Ideală comprises advertising clips from Romania's transition period and addresses themes such as life, death, love, vulnerability, nature, and recent history. Meanwhile, the production SLEEP #2 explores various topics, from life and death to impressionism and selfies.

Besides the screenings of the three productions, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) also supports Cristina Popa's presence at Locarno DSS (Documentary Summer School), an educational program organized together with the Locarno Film Festival and the University of Lugano.

(Photo: scene from On the Impossibility of an Homage, courtesy of ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com