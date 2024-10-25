Defense

Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania

25 October 2024

Three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway landed on Thursday, October 24, at the air base in Câmpia Turzii, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced. They will join the 48th Fighter Squadron.

This is the fourth series of three F-16s that have arrived in Romania from the total of 32 such aircraft acquired from Norway, together with the related package of goods and services. The rest are to be delivered by the end of 2025.

"The aircraft will be delivered in operational condition, with their available resource ensuring their operation for a transition period of at least 10 years to the 5th generation aircraft, which makes the purchase of Norwegian fighter jets represent, in fact, a transfer of capability between two allied NATO countries," reads the MApN press release.

Acquiring these fighter jets increases Romania's security by protecting the national airspace and the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Forţele Aeriene Române)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Forţele Aeriene Române)

