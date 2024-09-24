Tender launched for project to improve energy efficiency of government building in Bucharest

The General Secretariat of the Government launched the tender for the project aimed at boosting the energy efficiency of the Victoria Palace, which currently houses the prime minister and his cabinet. The total estimated value of the contract amounts to over RON 135.7 million (or some EUR 27 million), according to news agency Agerpres.

The contract includes design services, technical assistance from the designer, and the execution of the works, and is financed through the recovery and resilience plan (PNRR). The deadline for submitting bids is October 21.

The building, under the administration of the General Secretariat of the Government, has four floors and a terrace, with a floor area of 4,202 sqm. Over the years, it suffered "stages of physical wear and tear, which led to the major deterioration" of the finishes, some constructive elements, and the technical state of the installations.

"For the good functioning of the whole construction, but also for the reduction of maintenance expenses and the energy efficiency of the building, it is necessary that these interventions and modernization works be continued, so that it does not pose a danger in operation, and the new, modern installations do not remain connected to the old installation made more than 80 years ago," reads the announcement.

According to Economedia.ro, during the works, the government will move into the Parliament Palace building.

Victoria Palace is located in Victoriei Square in Bucharest. It was started in 1937 and nearly completed in 1944, designed by architect Duiliu Marcu (1885-1966), according to Gov.ro. Due to damage caused by bombing in 1944, work was resumed and completed in 1952.

Originally designed to house the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Victoria Palace was, during the communist period, the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry and the Council of Ministers. In 1990, following the Revolution of 1989, it became the headquarters of the first government of post-communist Romania.

In 2004, Victoria Palace was included in the List of Historic Monuments.

(Photo source: AlbertophotographyDreamstime.com)