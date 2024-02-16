Government building rehabilitation set to start in 2025, Romanian PM says

The Romanian government will relocate to a building of the Parliament Palace in 2025, when the rehabilitation of Victoria Palace, which currently houses the prime minister and his cabinet, is set to begin, PM Marcel Ciolacu announced.

The renovation will be done with European funds, Ciolacu also said, news agency Agerpres reported.

Victoria Palace is located in Victoriei Square in Bucharest. It was started in 1937 and nearly completed in 1944, designed by architect Duiliu Marcu (1885-1966), according to Gov.ro. Due to damage caused by bombing in 1944, work was resumed and completed in 1952.

Originally designed to house the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Victoria Palace was during the communist period the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry and the Council of Ministers. In 1990, following the Revolution of 1989, it became the headquarters of the first government of post-communist Romania.

In 2004, Victoria Palace was included in the List of Historic Monuments.

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)