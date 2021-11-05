Romanian group Teilor Holding aims to raise EUR 9.1 mln with corporate bond issue

Teilor Holding, a Romanian group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewelry stores Teilor, plans to raise RON 45 mln (EUR 9.1 mln) through a private placement of corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The group will use the funds to accelerate its expansion in Romania and abroad.

“We have been following the recent evolution of the Romanian capital market, and we are thrilled about integrating financing through the Bucharest Stock Exchange into the business development strategy of Teilor Holding,” said Florin Enache, Chairman of the Board and founder of Teilor Holding.

He added: “We are a robust, well-capitalized pan-European group of companies, with strong brand notoriety and ambitious development plans, and we are confident that with the support of BVB investors, we will be able to continue our development at an accelerated pace.”

The Teilor luxury jewelry stores are currently present in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria. The holding also includes Teilor Invest Exchange, a network of exchange offices, and Invest Intermed GF IFN, a non-bank financial institution that carries out short-term financial lending activity with a pledge, with the last two companies operating together under the MoneyGold brand.

The holding is controlled by Florin and Geanina Enache, and its companies have close to 500 employees. In 2020, the three companies generated a combined turnover of RON 192.2 mln (EUR 38.8 mln), EBITDA of RON 41.1 mln and a net profit of RON 30.6 mln.

(Photo source: the company)