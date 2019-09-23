Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/23/2019 - 08:23
Business
Romania's flag carrier Tarom not likely to reach breakeven this year
23 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state airline Tarom reported its turnover rose by 17% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, to RON 624 million (EUR 131 mln). However, the company, which has posted losses since 2007, will probably remain in the red this year too.

Thus, the carrier reported RON 66.3 mln (EUR 14 mln) loses in the first half, up 2.5% compared to the first half of 2018. During 2008-2018, Tarom reported cumulative losses of over RON 1.7 billion (some EUR 390 mln), according to ZF calculations.

The delicate situation of the state company comes under the circumstances of the carrier going through a period of instability at the managerial level, as the CEOs have recently been appointed for short term periods and not under the corporate governance law.

Tarom carried only 2.7 million passengers last year. By comparison, low-cost airline Blue Air, controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs, exceeded the threshold of 5 million passengers, and the market leader, Wizz Air, reached 8.3 million passengers last year. Considering that in 2018 the airports in Romania had a traffic of 21.8 million passengers, the state company has a share of 12%, according to ZF calculations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/23/2019 - 08:23
Business
Romania's flag carrier Tarom not likely to reach breakeven this year
23 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state airline Tarom reported its turnover rose by 17% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, to RON 624 million (EUR 131 mln). However, the company, which has posted losses since 2007, will probably remain in the red this year too.

Thus, the carrier reported RON 66.3 mln (EUR 14 mln) loses in the first half, up 2.5% compared to the first half of 2018. During 2008-2018, Tarom reported cumulative losses of over RON 1.7 billion (some EUR 390 mln), according to ZF calculations.

The delicate situation of the state company comes under the circumstances of the carrier going through a period of instability at the managerial level, as the CEOs have recently been appointed for short term periods and not under the corporate governance law.

Tarom carried only 2.7 million passengers last year. By comparison, low-cost airline Blue Air, controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs, exceeded the threshold of 5 million passengers, and the market leader, Wizz Air, reached 8.3 million passengers last year. Considering that in 2018 the airports in Romania had a traffic of 21.8 million passengers, the state company has a share of 12%, according to ZF calculations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania
16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
20 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Bucharest museums to visit with children
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40