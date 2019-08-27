RO flag carrier Tarom to fire 300 people as part of operational streamlining

Over 300 people employed in the non-core commercial, procurement and economic departments of the Romanian state airline Tarom will be made redundant soon, transport minister Răzvan Cuc announced in a press conference on August 26, Hotnews.ro reported.

The number of managers at the national road company CNAIR will be reduced as well, he added.

Tarom’s Board of Directors has endorsed the downsized organizational chart for several departments, especially the commercial, procurement and economic departments, Cuc announced.

He said that the 300 leaving Tarom are only the beginning. The next step is evaluating how much of the core, technical staff is actually needed, he explained.

“Of the approximately 470 technical staff, some of them do not work to their full potential,” minister Cuc said. The minister believes it would be advisable to create a separate profit center, including the technician department alone that should finance itself not only from internal contracts (servicing Tarom aircraft) but also from contracts with other companies.

Cuc added that CNAIR is also cutting several management positions. “If they are really good, they’ll manage to find jobs,” Cuc commented about those to be fired from CNAIR.

(Photo: Pixabay)

