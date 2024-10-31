Transport

Tarom aircraft grounded by debt recovery firm at Amsterdam airport

31 October 2024

An aircraft of Romanian flag carrier Tarom was temporarily detained on the ground at Amsterdam airport following an action taken by a Dutch debt recovery company specializing in recovering compensation on behalf of passengers, Bursa.ro reported.

The claim against the state company was confirmed by the courts and relates to compensations owed by Tarom to passengers related to the period 2017 - 2021.

In response, Tarom accused that the seizure imposed on the aircraft's fuel was carried out without prior notification and without direct contact with Tarom representatives.

The incident took place on October 25 and impacted the Amsterdam-Bucharest flight, which took off with a delay of about an hour and a half, after a Dutch company specialized in recovering compensation for passengers affected by cancellations and delays seized almost 8,000 liters of fuel intended for the plane.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

