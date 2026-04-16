Adrian Tudoscă named general manager of Synevo Romania

Synevo Romania appointed Adrian Tudoscă as its new general manager, while longtime leader Laurențiu Luca takes on a broader regional role overseeing operations across 11 Southeast European markets. The move signals a shift aimed at strengthening Romania’s position as a regional hub within the group, the company said.

Tudoscă succeeds Luca, who led the company for nearly a decade, a period marked by significant expansion of Synevo’s network to 239 collection centers in more than 88 locations and a steady increase in testing volumes.

With almost 20 years of experience in finance and management, Adrian Tudoscă joined Synevo in 2017. He previously held the roles of Deputy General Manager of Synevo Romania and Regional Finance Director for Southeast Europe, where he played a key role in integrating regional operations.

Laurențiu Luca will oversee diagnostic operations across Southeast Europe within Medicover, Synevo’s parent company. A regional support team based in Romania will coordinate functions such as finance, IT, marketing, and medical operations to align processes across markets.

A key component of the regional strategy is the Central Reference Laboratory in Romania, which processes complex analyses for multiple countries, the company said.

Synevo Romania operates 29 laboratories and 239 collection centers nationwide, serving more than 1.7 million patients annually and performing over 23 million tests, positioning the company among the leading diagnostic service providers in the country.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)