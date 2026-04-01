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Giuseppe Carella appointed country manager of Nestlé Romania

01 April 2026

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Giuseppe Carella has been appointed country manager of Nestlé Romania. In addition to this role, he serves as CEO for South and Eastern Europe SEE Market (Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Adriatics), leading the business from Bucharest.

Silvia Sticlea, who has led Nestlé Romania since 2022, will take on a new role in the Zone Europe Leadership Team.

Carella joined Nestlé Italy in 1999 and progressed through various roles in trade, category, and marketing management, successfully managing several of the company’s global brands before moving on to leadership roles in regional and multi-country roles, particularly in the Middle East region.

In 2015, he became country manager for Nestlé Iran. His scope broadened further in 2021, when he was appointed manager for Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Levant, and North West Africa, with direct responsibility for 16 countries. Since 2023, he has led a major transformation in the Middle East and North Africa region for the company.

The Nestlé Group has been present in Romania for 30 years. With 271,000 employees, 335 factories across 75 countries, and a presence in 185 markets, Nestlé Group reached CHF 89.5 billion in sales in 2025. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
People

Giuseppe Carella appointed country manager of Nestlé Romania

01 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Giuseppe Carella has been appointed country manager of Nestlé Romania. In addition to this role, he serves as CEO for South and Eastern Europe SEE Market (Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Adriatics), leading the business from Bucharest.

Silvia Sticlea, who has led Nestlé Romania since 2022, will take on a new role in the Zone Europe Leadership Team.

Carella joined Nestlé Italy in 1999 and progressed through various roles in trade, category, and marketing management, successfully managing several of the company’s global brands before moving on to leadership roles in regional and multi-country roles, particularly in the Middle East region.

In 2015, he became country manager for Nestlé Iran. His scope broadened further in 2021, when he was appointed manager for Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Levant, and North West Africa, with direct responsibility for 16 countries. Since 2023, he has led a major transformation in the Middle East and North Africa region for the company.

The Nestlé Group has been present in Romania for 30 years. With 271,000 employees, 335 factories across 75 countries, and a presence in 185 markets, Nestlé Group reached CHF 89.5 billion in sales in 2025. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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