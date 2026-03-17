Survey: 6 in 10 Romanians see renewables as key to energy independence

A majority of Romanians view renewable energy as the main solution for the country’s energy independence, according to a new survey commissioned by Greenpeace Romania. The study showed growing support for expanding domestic green energy production and reducing reliance on imports.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos in February 2026, found that 60% of respondents consider locally produced renewable energy a central pillar of national energy security. At the same time, 69% believe it is the best way to ensure lower energy prices in the long term.

Solar energy emerged as one of the most popular solutions. Around 72% of respondents said rooftop PV panels are the most effective way to directly reduce household energy bills, while 69% see large-scale solar parks as a key tool for lowering prices over time.

The study also revealed concerns about energy vulnerability. About 65% of respondents said they feel exposed to potential energy crises caused by armed conflicts or large-scale outages, while nearly half pointed to energy imports as a major weakness.

In crisis scenarios, solar energy is perceived as more resilient than traditional sources such as gas or coal, the survey found. At the same time, interest in energy communities is rising, with 50% of respondents saying they would consider joining such initiatives to reduce costs and gain independence from suppliers.

However, most respondents said they would need external support to take action. Around 70% cited the need for financial incentives, while 45% pointed to the importance of technical assistance.

Greenpeace Romania said the findings reflect a broader shift in public attitudes, as more than 270,000 Romanians have already become prosumers in recent years by producing their own energy.

“Romanians understand that every solar panel installed is a concrete step toward energy independence and security,” said Vlad Cătună, climate and energy campaign coordinator at Greenpeace Romania, calling on decision-makers to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 600 urban respondents aged 18–65, with a margin of error of ±4% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com