Real Estate
Supply of new homes delivered in Bucharest surges by 55% in Q2
10 September 2019
The number of housing units commissioned in Bucharest and its metropolitan region Ilfov in the second quarter of the year (Q2) increased by 55% compared to the same period last year, to 3,564 units, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Overall, the country-wide annual growth rate was robust, but far lower: +13.7%.

A number of 14,490 housing units were delivered in Q2 throughout Romania, out of which nearly a quarter in the Bucharest-Ilfov region.

The number of new homes financed from public funds tripled from last year to 561 in Q2 this year, but they represent a very small part of the total (3.9%).

In the first quarter of the year (Q1), the number of homes delivered throughout the country rose by 23.8% year-on-year to 12,714 while the supply in Bucharest rose by nearly 34% to 2,211 (17.4% of total).

In 2018, the supply of new homes in Bucharest rose by 18.2% y/y, nearly twice as fast as the country average of 10.6%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

40