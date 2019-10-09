Supply of new homes delivered in Bucharest surges by 55% in Q2

The number of housing units commissioned in Bucharest and its metropolitan region Ilfov in the second quarter of the year (Q2) increased by 55% compared to the same period last year, to 3,564 units, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).
Overall, the country-wide annual growth rate was robust, but far lower: +13.7%.
A number of 14,490 housing units were delivered in Q2 throughout Romania, out of which nearly a quarter in the Bucharest-Ilfov region.
The number of new homes financed from public funds tripled from last year to 561 in Q2 this year, but they represent a very small part of the total (3.9%).
In the first quarter of the year (Q1), the number of homes delivered throughout the country rose by 23.8% year-on-year to 12,714 while the supply in Bucharest rose by nearly 34% to 2,211 (17.4% of total).
In 2018, the supply of new homes in Bucharest rose by 18.2% y/y, nearly twice as fast as the country average of 10.6%.
(Photo: Pixabay)
Romania is first in the European Union (EU) when it comes to the number of homeowners.
Over 96% of Romanians own the...