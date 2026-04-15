The 2026 edition of the Super Chess Classic Romania tournament is set to bring together 10 of the world’s best chess players in Bucharest from May 14 to 23.

This year’s edition of the classical chess competition is hosted in the historic premises of the Museum of the National Bank of Romania and has a prize fund of USD 475,000. Attendees will see a strategic spectacle at the highest level, lining up world champions, established legends, and young talents, according to the organizers.

The competition benefits from the presence of Garry Kasparov, a central figure of contemporary chess and co-founder of the Grand Chess Tour. The former world champion, whose vision underpins the circuit, will attend the first rounds of the competition on May 14 and 15.

Among the top players invited is Fabiano Caruana (rating: 2795) from the United States. A veteran of success in Bucharest and holder of the third-highest rating in history, Caruana is a five-time US champion (2016, 2022–2025) and winner of the Grand Chess Tour in 2023 and 2025.

Also attending is Vincent Keymer (rating: 2776) from Germany. Ranked 4th in the world at the beginning of 2026, Keymer is considered the top Western talent of his generation. A student of the legendary Peter Leko, he amazed the chess world at just 13 years old by winning the Grenke Chess Open with a record performance. In 2025, he consolidated his elite status by winning the German Championship and the Chennai Grand Masters tournament.

Another big name in chess coming to Bucharest is Anish Giri (rating: 2760) from the Netherlands. Giri had an exceptional 2025, winning the Sharjah Masters and the prestigious FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand. This victory secured his qualification for the 2026 Candidates Tournament. A former world number 2, Giri is known for his impeccable technique and ability to analyze the most complex positions.

Also competing will be Alireza Firouzja (France), R. Praggnanandhaa (India), Wesley So (US), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), and Levon Aronian (US).

Romania will also be represented through Bogdan-Daniel Deac (in picture) the best Romanian player of the last decade. Two-time national champion (title reconfirmed in February 2026) and winner of the Reykjavik Open 2024, Bogdan has consistently shown he can compete on equal terms with the world’s top 10 players and is the spearhead of Romania’s Olympic team.

The tournament will be held in a round-robin system over 9 rounds. Games will start on May 14 and will be played daily from 4:00 PM, with a break on May 19, a rest day for the players. The exception is the final round, scheduled for May 23, which will start at 2:00 PM.

Access to the tournament is completely free, taking place exclusively by nominal invitation, within the limits of available seats. Invitations can be requested online at least 24 hours before each tournament day.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Superbet Chess Classic press release)