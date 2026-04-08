Music, theater, literature: Bucharest festival Hoinar returns this May

The ninth edition of Hoinar Festival will bring to the forefront the theme of courage, explored as "a daily choice to remain unbroken in the face of life’s challenges," the organizers said.

This year’s edition, Hoinar.Unbroken, brings together classical music, theatre, literature, and sociological research in what is meant to be “a vibrant and contemporary dialogue.” The event will feature 10 events held at the Romanian Athenaeum, ACT Theatre, Humanitas Cișmigiu Bookstore, Herăstrău Park, Odeon Theatre, and Green Hours Jazz-Café, as well as at the Romanian Music Centre.

The event opens on May 9, Europe Day, with the event Collective Courage. Hosted by Humanitas Cișmigiu Bookstore, it invites the public to a conference-debate on how culture and memory can help anyone navigate turbulent times.

In the music part of the program, audiences in Bucharest will meet Lithuanian accordion virtuoso Martynas Levickis, winner of Lithuania’s Got Talent, as well as British violinist Max Baillie, a versatile artist who moves seamlessly between classical and experimental music. Alongside them, the program features performances from Sarah Gabriel, Verena Tönjes, Jonny Gee, Florian Mitrea, Daria Tudor, Luca Rusu, Paul Cimpoieru, and artists of the George Enescu Philharmonic.

Furthermore, actor Marcel Iureș (pictured) will guide audiences through two productions: the event-performance Labyrinths in the Night (May 13, Romanian Athenaeum), where texts by Borges and Cortázar intertwine with music by Piazzolla and Ravel, and Krapp’s Last Tape (May 14, Act Theatre), based on Samuel Beckett’s text and the music of Robert Schumann.

Actress Alexandrina Halic will return to the event stage for a festival-commissioned performance for the entire family, especially its youngest music lovers: The Adventures of a Little (Big) Witch (May 17, Act Theatre).

The festival is also organizing an open-air narrative route in Herăstrău Park, where artists will offer open piano lessons and young talents from Bucharest’s music schools will perform micro-recitals.

The festival takes place between May 9 and May 19.

(Photo: VIRA - Lavinia Cioacă, Hoinar Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com