Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:51
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Tennis and football stars come to Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca this month

03 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several tennis and football stars, such as Simona Halep, Horia Tecau and Adrian Mutu, will be present at the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca between June 9 and June 12. The program also includes a masterclass by Patrick Mouratoglou, demonstrative matches, concerts, and other events.

Horia Tecau's retirement match is the first big event organized within the Sports Festival, on June 10, News.ro reported. The Romanian tennis ace will celebrate his career with his former doubles partner Robert Lindstedt, Andrei Pavel, and Simona Halep. They will play on the tennis court set up at BT Arena.

Adrian Mutu's retirement match will be the gala event that will close the third edition of the Sports Festival. The football demonstration will take place at Cluj Arena, on June 12, at 19.00.

Guests include Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Claude Makelele, David Trezeguet, Tomas Ujfalusi, Paolo Cannavaro, Luca Toni, Sébastien Frey, Dario Dainelli, Fernando Couto, Gheorghe Hagi, Adrian Iencsi, Dorin Goian, Daniel Niculae, Marius Niculae, Ciprian Marica, Ionel Ganea, Bogdan Stelea, Laurentiu Reghecampf, Ionel Danciulescu, Adrian Ilie, Gabriel Tamas, and Mirel Radoi.

Meanwhile, renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who works with Simona Halep, will be at the Sports Festival for a masterclass called The Art of Coaching, scheduled for June 10.

There will also be events dedicated to runners, as well as beach volleyball, BMX, darts, football, enduro, rugby, chess, skateboarding and table tennis competitions. Many other sports, such as aikido, basketball, kayaking, climbing, or gymnastics, will also be represented at the festival in Cluj-Napoca.

Further details are available on the event's official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:24
02 May 2022
RI +
Momsi: The Romanian app for moms developed by a dad
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:51
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Tennis and football stars come to Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca this month

03 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several tennis and football stars, such as Simona Halep, Horia Tecau and Adrian Mutu, will be present at the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca between June 9 and June 12. The program also includes a masterclass by Patrick Mouratoglou, demonstrative matches, concerts, and other events.

Horia Tecau's retirement match is the first big event organized within the Sports Festival, on June 10, News.ro reported. The Romanian tennis ace will celebrate his career with his former doubles partner Robert Lindstedt, Andrei Pavel, and Simona Halep. They will play on the tennis court set up at BT Arena.

Adrian Mutu's retirement match will be the gala event that will close the third edition of the Sports Festival. The football demonstration will take place at Cluj Arena, on June 12, at 19.00.

Guests include Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Claude Makelele, David Trezeguet, Tomas Ujfalusi, Paolo Cannavaro, Luca Toni, Sébastien Frey, Dario Dainelli, Fernando Couto, Gheorghe Hagi, Adrian Iencsi, Dorin Goian, Daniel Niculae, Marius Niculae, Ciprian Marica, Ionel Ganea, Bogdan Stelea, Laurentiu Reghecampf, Ionel Danciulescu, Adrian Ilie, Gabriel Tamas, and Mirel Radoi.

Meanwhile, renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who works with Simona Halep, will be at the Sports Festival for a masterclass called The Art of Coaching, scheduled for June 10.

There will also be events dedicated to runners, as well as beach volleyball, BMX, darts, football, enduro, rugby, chess, skateboarding and table tennis competitions. Many other sports, such as aikido, basketball, kayaking, climbing, or gymnastics, will also be represented at the festival in Cluj-Napoca.

Further details are available on the event's official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:24
02 May 2022
RI +
Momsi: The Romanian app for moms developed by a dad
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”