Tennis and football stars come to Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca this month

Several tennis and football stars, such as Simona Halep, Horia Tecau and Adrian Mutu, will be present at the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca between June 9 and June 12. The program also includes a masterclass by Patrick Mouratoglou, demonstrative matches, concerts, and other events.

Horia Tecau's retirement match is the first big event organized within the Sports Festival, on June 10, News.ro reported. The Romanian tennis ace will celebrate his career with his former doubles partner Robert Lindstedt, Andrei Pavel, and Simona Halep. They will play on the tennis court set up at BT Arena.

Adrian Mutu's retirement match will be the gala event that will close the third edition of the Sports Festival. The football demonstration will take place at Cluj Arena, on June 12, at 19.00.

Guests include Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Claude Makelele, David Trezeguet, Tomas Ujfalusi, Paolo Cannavaro, Luca Toni, Sébastien Frey, Dario Dainelli, Fernando Couto, Gheorghe Hagi, Adrian Iencsi, Dorin Goian, Daniel Niculae, Marius Niculae, Ciprian Marica, Ionel Ganea, Bogdan Stelea, Laurentiu Reghecampf, Ionel Danciulescu, Adrian Ilie, Gabriel Tamas, and Mirel Radoi.

Meanwhile, renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who works with Simona Halep, will be at the Sports Festival for a masterclass called The Art of Coaching, scheduled for June 10.

There will also be events dedicated to runners, as well as beach volleyball, BMX, darts, football, enduro, rugby, chess, skateboarding and table tennis competitions. Many other sports, such as aikido, basketball, kayaking, climbing, or gymnastics, will also be represented at the festival in Cluj-Napoca.

Further details are available on the event's official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)