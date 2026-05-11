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Sphera Franchise Group to bring wagamama restaurants to Romania

11 May 2026

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Sphera Franchise Group announced it will bring the international restaurant chain wagamama to Romania, expanding its portfolio with a new premium fast-casual dining concept. The first venue is expected to open in Bucharest toward the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Sphera said it acquired the franchising rights for Romania and will manage the expansion through a newly established subsidiary fully owned by the group.

“This new addition to our portfolio marks another important milestone for Sphera Franchise Group as we continue to strengthen and diversify our brand ecosystem,” said Călin Ionescu, CEO of Sphera Franchise Group.

“It’s an exciting market for us and a brilliant opportunity to share the energy of wagamama - from our food and flavours to the way we make people feel - with a whole new audience,” stated Francisco Neves, Senior Vice President Franchise & Partnerships at wagamama.

Founded in London in 1992, wagamama operates an international network of restaurants known for Asian-inspired dishes, ramen, rice bowls, and its communal-style dining concept.

The launch marks Sphera’s latest move to diversify beyond its existing portfolio, which already includes KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Hard Rock Cafe, and Cioccolatitaliani.

Sphera Franchise Group currently operates more than 175 restaurants across Romania, Italy, and Moldova and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol SFG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Storto/Dreamstime.com)

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New in town

Sphera Franchise Group to bring wagamama restaurants to Romania

11 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group announced it will bring the international restaurant chain wagamama to Romania, expanding its portfolio with a new premium fast-casual dining concept. The first venue is expected to open in Bucharest toward the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Sphera said it acquired the franchising rights for Romania and will manage the expansion through a newly established subsidiary fully owned by the group.

“This new addition to our portfolio marks another important milestone for Sphera Franchise Group as we continue to strengthen and diversify our brand ecosystem,” said Călin Ionescu, CEO of Sphera Franchise Group.

“It’s an exciting market for us and a brilliant opportunity to share the energy of wagamama - from our food and flavours to the way we make people feel - with a whole new audience,” stated Francisco Neves, Senior Vice President Franchise & Partnerships at wagamama.

Founded in London in 1992, wagamama operates an international network of restaurants known for Asian-inspired dishes, ramen, rice bowls, and its communal-style dining concept.

The launch marks Sphera’s latest move to diversify beyond its existing portfolio, which already includes KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Hard Rock Cafe, and Cioccolatitaliani.

Sphera Franchise Group currently operates more than 175 restaurants across Romania, Italy, and Moldova and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol SFG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Storto/Dreamstime.com)

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