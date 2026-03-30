Business

KFC expands in Moldova as Sphera Franchise Group opens first unit in Bălți

30 March 2026

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Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service operator in Romania, opened the first KFC restaurant in Bălți, marking the brand’s fourth unit in the Republic of Moldova. The new location required an investment of roughly EUR 650,000 and spans around 170 sqm.

The restaurant is located in the food court of the EviMall shopping center.

“We aim to expand the KFC experience within the local community and continue developing the network in this market,” said Costică Mișaca, general manager of KFC Moldova.

The expansion comes after strong performance in the Moldovan market, where Sphera reported sales of RON 28.3 million in 2025, up nearly 20% compared to the previous year. The market accounted for about 1.8% of the group’s total sales, with the operating profit reaching RON 4.4 million.

KFC first entered Moldova in 2008 with a restaurant in Chișinău, followed by additional openings in 2015 and 2024. The new Bălți location represents the brand’s first expansion outside the capital.

Sphera Franchise Group is also preparing to introduce another brand to the market, with plans to open the first Taco Bell restaurant in Moldova in the second quarter of 2026.

The group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol SFG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Business

KFC expands in Moldova as Sphera Franchise Group opens first unit in Bălți

30 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service operator in Romania, opened the first KFC restaurant in Bălți, marking the brand’s fourth unit in the Republic of Moldova. The new location required an investment of roughly EUR 650,000 and spans around 170 sqm.

The restaurant is located in the food court of the EviMall shopping center.

“We aim to expand the KFC experience within the local community and continue developing the network in this market,” said Costică Mișaca, general manager of KFC Moldova.

The expansion comes after strong performance in the Moldovan market, where Sphera reported sales of RON 28.3 million in 2025, up nearly 20% compared to the previous year. The market accounted for about 1.8% of the group’s total sales, with the operating profit reaching RON 4.4 million.

KFC first entered Moldova in 2008 with a restaurant in Chișinău, followed by additional openings in 2015 and 2024. The new Bălți location represents the brand’s first expansion outside the capital.

Sphera Franchise Group is also preparing to introduce another brand to the market, with plans to open the first Taco Bell restaurant in Moldova in the second quarter of 2026.

The group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol SFG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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