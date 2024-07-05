Sphera Franchise Group adds Sinaia to the list of cities where the KFC brand is present

News from Companies

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, expands the KFC network by opening the first unit in Sinaia. This inauguration, the fourth in 2024, entailed an investment of around one million euro. Situated in one of the most visited tourist destinations, where the flow of visitors exceeds 200,000 annually, aims to strengthen KFC's presence in key regions of the country.

„The choice of the city of Sinaia for the fifth KFC unit in Prahova County aligns with our expansion objectives for this year, by capitalizing on the constant tourist flow as well as the high economic potential of the region. Beyond strengthening the local network of restaurants, we are happy every time we manage to get closer to the customers either in the proximity of their homes or on their rides”, stated Marian Gogu, General Manager, KFC Romania.

The new drive-thru restaurant is situated in the Sinaia Plaza shopping center, at 50 – 52 Calea Brasovului. With an area of 320 sm, the unit offers 54 seats inside and 44 seats on the terrace and an interior design optimized for the efficiency of operational flows, by placing digital menus in the proximity of the ordering kiosks. Hours of operation are 08:00 – 23:45 for restaurant service, while the drive-thru line and take-away service are available 24/7.

The KFC DT Sinaia restaurant is equipped with the latest technologies, including digital screens for the interactive presentation of products and offers both inside the unit and on the drive-thru route. In addition, the unit has digital kiosks for the self-order process, allowing customers to order quickly and easily.

The restaurant benefits from the free system for soft drinks and multi-channel options, which allow customers to serve the products in the restaurant, opt for take-away, order in the vicinity of the location, or use the drive-thru line to order directly from the car.

Through the new facility, KFC is creating 40 new jobs in an environment that supports the evolution and growth of individual performance. Employees benefit from a net salary of over 3,100 lei starting from the third month of collaboration, which includes the basic salary, meal vouchers, and various bonuses, according to KFC's remuneration policy. One of the brand’s values is trust in its employees, which is confirmed by providing a well-defined career path and by offering numerous opportunities for professional advancement. The team also gets free access to an online platform with over 750 training courses, covering a wide range of skills and interests, useful for both professional and personal development.

About Sphera Franchise Group S.A.

Sphera Franchise Group is the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, owning the companies that operate in a franchise system the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania and KFC in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, and in certain areas in Italy. The group owns over 160 restaurants in the three markets and employs aprox 5,000 people. Sphera Franchise Group has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2017, under the symbol SFG, being the only HoReCa company included in the main BET index, as well as in the FTSE Global Microcap, MSCI Frontier and Romania Markets Small Cap.

