S&P reviews Romania, assesses fiscal and debt as most problematic

13 October 2025

The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings completed and published on October 10 its annual review of Romania's creditworthiness, a review it performs on all sovereign debt issuers. It involves assigning scores to 5-6 key indicators, without constituting an action to modify or maintain the sovereign rating. 

The country's rating is based on the dimensions assessed quantitatively, but in determining the final rating, the committee can make use of the flexibility afforded by the provisions of the rating methodology.

Romania's rating remains "BBB-" with a negative outlook, positioned at the last step of the "investment-grade" category, i.e., one step above the "junk" category.

On a scale of 1 to 6, where 1 indicates the strongest performance, the rating agency indicates the debt and fiscal performance as most problematic with a score of 5.  In the monetary policy, economic, and external chapters, the country received passing grades (3 out of 6). In between, the institutional dimension was assessed with 4 out of 6.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

