Politics

Extremist SOS Romania party begins collecting signatures to suspend president Nicușor Dan

12 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Members of the Romanian Parliament part of the extremist, pro-Russian party SOS Romania, have begun the process of collecting signatures for the suspension from office of Nicușor Dan, according to the leader of the party, Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă.

So far, 155 lawmakers out of the total 465 have signed for the initiative, Șoșoacă added, without specifying which party’s MPs have backed the suspension procedure. 

“We were asked not to make the names of the people public because there is already a very big scandal in those respective parties,” Șoșoacă claimed on Monday, May 11, cited by Agerpres.

She further explained that starting from May 8, more than 400,000 members and supporters of SOS Romania have expressed support for the dismissal of Nicușor Dan. Doing so would mean the restoration of the rule of law in Romania, said Șoșoacă, who is being investigated for depriving Italian journalists of their freedom, legionary propaganda, and Holocaust denial.

The SOS Romania party leader also asked for Nicușor Dan’s resignation.

“95% of Romanians want the dismissal of Nicușor Dan and do not recognize him as president,” Șoșoacă argued, adding that she will notify international institutions of Dan’s alleged illegitimacy. She also criticized Nicușor Dan for not organizing consultations with all parties for the appointment of a new prime minister and advocated for early elections.

Last week, on May 9, Europe Day, Șoșoacă filmed herself ripping the European Union flag apart, then attended a ceremony at the Russian Embassy.

The leader of the SOS Romania deputies, Silvia Macovei, mentioned the president's “refusal to act as mediator and guarantor of the Constitution” as a reason to suspend him. He also violated the fundamental law of the country, she said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Extremist SOS Romania party begins collecting signatures to suspend president Nicușor Dan

12 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Members of the Romanian Parliament part of the extremist, pro-Russian party SOS Romania, have begun the process of collecting signatures for the suspension from office of Nicușor Dan, according to the leader of the party, Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă.

So far, 155 lawmakers out of the total 465 have signed for the initiative, Șoșoacă added, without specifying which party’s MPs have backed the suspension procedure. 

“We were asked not to make the names of the people public because there is already a very big scandal in those respective parties,” Șoșoacă claimed on Monday, May 11, cited by Agerpres.

She further explained that starting from May 8, more than 400,000 members and supporters of SOS Romania have expressed support for the dismissal of Nicușor Dan. Doing so would mean the restoration of the rule of law in Romania, said Șoșoacă, who is being investigated for depriving Italian journalists of their freedom, legionary propaganda, and Holocaust denial.

The SOS Romania party leader also asked for Nicușor Dan’s resignation.

“95% of Romanians want the dismissal of Nicușor Dan and do not recognize him as president,” Șoșoacă argued, adding that she will notify international institutions of Dan’s alleged illegitimacy. She also criticized Nicușor Dan for not organizing consultations with all parties for the appointment of a new prime minister and advocated for early elections.

Last week, on May 9, Europe Day, Șoșoacă filmed herself ripping the European Union flag apart, then attended a ceremony at the Russian Embassy.

The leader of the SOS Romania deputies, Silvia Macovei, mentioned the president's “refusal to act as mediator and guarantor of the Constitution” as a reason to suspend him. He also violated the fundamental law of the country, she said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 May 2026
Society
Survey: Germany tops ranking of countries seen as friendly to Romania, followed by Moldova and France
12 May 2026
Tech
Romanian e-learning company Ascendia joins Google for Startups Scale Tier with LIVRESQ platform
12 May 2026
Politics
Ukraine expands dual citizenship list to 29 countries, including Romania
12 May 2026
Entertainment
Snow clearing begins on Romania’s famous Transfăgărășan mountain road
12 May 2026
Macro
Romania’s trade gap narrows by 9.3% y/y to EUR 7.7 bln in Q1
12 May 2026
Administration
First phase of Bucharest’s central Unirii Square reconstruction completed
12 May 2026
Politics
Update: Romanian president reportedly weighs several government scenarios ahead of official talks with political parties
11 May 2026
Transport
Romanian co-founded Swisspod sets new hyperloop speed record, begins next-generation capsule development