Extremist SOS Romania party begins collecting signatures to suspend president Nicușor Dan

Members of the Romanian Parliament part of the extremist, pro-Russian party SOS Romania, have begun the process of collecting signatures for the suspension from office of Nicușor Dan, according to the leader of the party, Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă.

So far, 155 lawmakers out of the total 465 have signed for the initiative, Șoșoacă added, without specifying which party’s MPs have backed the suspension procedure.

“We were asked not to make the names of the people public because there is already a very big scandal in those respective parties,” Șoșoacă claimed on Monday, May 11, cited by Agerpres.

She further explained that starting from May 8, more than 400,000 members and supporters of SOS Romania have expressed support for the dismissal of Nicușor Dan. Doing so would mean the restoration of the rule of law in Romania, said Șoșoacă, who is being investigated for depriving Italian journalists of their freedom, legionary propaganda, and Holocaust denial.

The SOS Romania party leader also asked for Nicușor Dan’s resignation.

“95% of Romanians want the dismissal of Nicușor Dan and do not recognize him as president,” Șoșoacă argued, adding that she will notify international institutions of Dan’s alleged illegitimacy. She also criticized Nicușor Dan for not organizing consultations with all parties for the appointment of a new prime minister and advocated for early elections.

Last week, on May 9, Europe Day, Șoșoacă filmed herself ripping the European Union flag apart, then attended a ceremony at the Russian Embassy.

The leader of the SOS Romania deputies, Silvia Macovei, mentioned the president's “refusal to act as mediator and guarantor of the Constitution” as a reason to suspend him. He also violated the fundamental law of the country, she said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Octav Ganea)