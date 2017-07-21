New social contributions for part-time work contracts in Romania

The social contributions for part-time contracts will be paid at the level of the gross minimum wage, regardless of whether the salary is below the gross minimum wage, according to the Emergency Ordinance the Government approved yesterday.

This will enter into force in August, although the initial deadline was June this year.

The gross minimum wage currently amounts to RON 1,450 (EUR 317).

The bill excludes students, pensioners and people with disabilities who work less than eight hours per day. It also excludes people with several work contracts, one of which is a full-time labor contract.

There are currently about 50,000 part-time contracts in Romania, according to the Government.

