Foreign investor reportedly in talks to take over major Romanian dairy group Simultan

The Romanian owner of the major local dairy Simultan, Florin Herbai, is in talks about selling the company to a foreign investor, according to Economica.net.

"We have been discussing selling [the company] for about eight months. I received an offer, and I am ready to sell it for the right price," said Herbai, who, together with his family, founded and developed the Simultan company and the Sim dairy brand 30 years ago.

The company, headquartered in Timis County but operating in more locations in the western and central part of the country, reported a RON 400 million (EUR 80 million) turnover and RON 40 million net profit in 2023.

The company recently opened the third factory in its portfolio, following an investment of EUR 30 million, and will gradually move milk processing operations to this new unit.

