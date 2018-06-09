Romania’s Simona Halep wins Roland Garros final

Romanian Simona Halep won the Roland Garros 2018 final on Saturday, June 9, the first Grand Slam title of her career. Halep beat American Sloane Stephens in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, after a match in which she mentally dominated her opponent.

Stephens started the match better, leading Halep from the start. She won more points while Halep made more unforced errors. The world’s number one managed to win some important points herself, but failed to maintain the pressure on Stephens, who won the first set 6-4.

Simona Halep managed to make a comeback and win the second set. Stephens started better and led Halep 2-0 but the Romanian managed to win 4 consecutive games and take the lead. She took more risks and found more winners, taking the set 6-4.

(Photo source: Roland-Garros on Facebook)