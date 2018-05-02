Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep, second place in Forbes’ 2018 prize money ranking

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, who is currently the No. 1 player in the WTA singles ranking, is ranked second in a top compiled by Forbes based on the prize money earned so far this season in the WTA Tour.

Danish tennis player and Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki tops the ranking with total earnings of USD 3.34 million. Simona Halep comes second with USD 2.26 million, followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka with USD 1.62 million, according to the Forbes ranking.

The top ten is completed by American Sloane Stephens (USD 1.47 million), Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (USD 1.44 million), Germany’s Angelique Kerber (USD 1.4 million), Russian Daria Kasatkina (USD 1.2 million), Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (USD 1.02 million), Belgium’s Elise Mertens (some USD 952,000), and Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova (around USD 950,000).

Tennisworldusa.org reported that Simona Halep invested some of the money she made so far from tennis in several buildings, cooperating with her family, mainly her father Stere Halep, in the business activities.

Irina Marica, [email protected]