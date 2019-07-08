Newsroom
Romania’s Simona Halep in top 5 highest-paid female athletes in the world
07 August 2019
Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep, who is currently at number 4 in the WTA singles ranking, also ranks fourth in Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid female athletes in the world. She had total earnings of USD 10.2 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019, of which USD 6.2 million from prizes won at tournaments and USD 4 million from sponsorships.

“Halep had the top prize money in the sport in 2018 and ranks fifth on the all-time list with USD 33 million. She won Grand Slam titles each of the past two years, triggering lucrative bonuses. The Romanian pro counts Nike, Wilson, Mercedes-Benz and Hublot among her sponsors,” Forbes wrote about Simona Halep.

The Forbes ranking looks at prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. The 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world this year are all tennis players, with American star Serena Williams being at the top of the list, with total earnings of USD 29.2 million. However, in her case, only USD 4.2 million represent prizes won at tournament, with the biggest part, namely USD 25 million, coming from sponsorships.

Naomi Osaka is second with total earnings of USD 24.3 million, followed by Angelique Kerber – USD 11.8 million, Simona Halep – USD 10.2 million, and Sloane Stephens – USD 9.6 million.

Simona Halep won the Roland Garros final in early June 2018, and thus the first Grand Slam title of her career. Her second Grand Slam title came this year, when she won the Wimbledon final against Serena Williams.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

