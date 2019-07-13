Romania's Simona Halep wins Wimbledon 2019 final

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep won the Wimbledon 2019 final and gained her second Grand Slam title, after the Roland Garros 2018. In the final, on July 13, Halep defeated former world number one and multiple Grand Slam title winner Serena Williams in two sets: 6-2, 6-2.

This is Simona's second victory against Serena in 11 matches. Halep's first victory against the American champion was at the Champions Tournament in 2014, when she won in two sets (6-0, 6-2), prompting Williams to call her the future number one. Halep became number one in the WTA ranking at the end of 2017 and returned to this position in 2018 after she won the Roland Garros title.

The victory at Wimbledon comes with EUR 2.5 million worth of prize money and 2,000 WTA points.

