New world No.1 Simona Halep to be Romanian sports ambassador

Tennis star Simona Halep, who is the new No.1 in WTA’s ranking of best women’s tennis players in the world, has accepted to be the ambassador of Romanian sports, according to prime minister Mihai Tudose.

“Simona Halep is a symbol of Romania. She has given us the honor of accepting to become the ambassador of Romanian sports. It is a very small gesture compared to what she has done for Romania,” Tudose said at local TV station Antena 3, reports News.ro.

The prime minister met with Simona Halep on Monday, October 9, soon after she returned to the country from China. The tournament in Beijing brought Halep yet another chance of becoming the top tennis player in the world, and she took it this time. She went up to number 1 after qualifying in the final of China Open last Saturday. She lost the final to Caroline Garcia, however.

Simona Halep was also nominated for September’s WTA player of the month, alongside Caroline Wozniacki and Caroline Garcia, WTA announced on Monday. Fans can vote for their favorite here until Thursday. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 13.

Irina Marica, [email protected]