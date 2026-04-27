Tisa River cross-border bridge connecting Romania and Ukraine to open in July

The cross-border bridge connecting Romania and Ukraine, located on the outskirts of the municipality of Sighetu Marmației, will be opened to road traffic at the beginning of July. The investment is valued at roughly EUR 50 million.

The scheduled opening of the bridge was announced by the president of the Maramureș County Council, Gabriel Zetea. According to him, the technical reception of the investment has been carried out on the Romanian side of the bridge, an event attended also by the military governor of the Transcarpathia region, Miroslav Bilețchi.

“The works on the Ukrainian side, namely the access road and the customs area, are in full progress. The estimated completion deadline is June 15, with an assumed margin until July 1. In the first stage, traffic on the Ukrainian side will be carried out on one lane in each direction. Pedestrians and small vehicles up to 3.5 tons will be allowed,” Zetea stated in a Facebook post.

The bridge is 264 meters in length, from DN 18 to across the Tisa. The project includes a roundabout, control areas, parking spaces, modern buildings, scanners, and spaces for staff.

The bridge is designed to last 100 years, according to the Romanian official.

The implementation of the investment was difficult due to complicated procedures. “It was not an easy road. We had delays, blockages, complicated procedures, and a partnership that depended on decisions taken at a high level, including the Memorandum signed only in June 2024 between the Governments of Romania and Ukraine,” Zetea pointed out.

The bridge will serve as a direct connection between Romania and Ukraine. The old wooden and metal bridge located near the municipality of Sighetu Marmației will remain open to road and pedestrian traffic after the opening of the new bridge.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Valer Zetea on Facebook)