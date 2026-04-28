Iasi and Sibiu join group of Romanian gambling-free municipalities

Local councilors in Iasi unanimously approved the ''No Slot Machines'' project during an extraordinary meeting, which took place on Monday, April 27, thus banning slot machine gambling within the municipality. Iasi becomes the latest of Romanian municipalities to join the group of gambling-free localities, after the central government has decentralised the decision on this matter.

The project to ban slot machine gambling halls in Iași was launched in public debate on March 3, at the initiative of mayor Mihai Chirica.

The decision to eliminate these slot machine gambling games was adopted unanimously, given the profoundly negative impact, as they are recognised for their potential to quickly create addiction, generating serious financial problems and affecting mental health.

''With this vote, we are not just talking about limiting slot machines, but about banning all forms of gambling at the local level. It is a firm signal that the administration is committed to protecting citizens from a phenomenon that generates addiction and vulnerability. The next step is clear: we will also put on the agenda the ban on gambling advertisements, to reduce exposure, especially among young people," said Dragoș Popa, leader of the local councillors of USR Iași, as quoted by news agency Agerpres.

Separately, the gambling halls will gradually disappear from the municipality of Sibiu as their permits expire, after local councillors voted to ban them in the city, according to mayor Astrid Fodor, cited by Agerpres.

According to the mayor, there are already three or four gambling halls whose operating authorisation has expired and which will close after the councillors' vote on Monday, April 27.

Fodor said that the councillors' vote ''corresponded to the wishes of the opinion polls that were conducted, the debates that were held, at the first public debate, the citizens expressed the same sentiment."

iulian@romania-insider.com