SevenX Ventures increases stake in Romanian farmland operator Holde Agri Invest

SevenX Ventures increased its stake in Holde Agri Invest, one of Romania’s largest agricultural land operators, the company announced. At the same time, Leonard Leca, a member of Holde’s Board of Directors and an investor in SevenX Ventures, increased his holding in SevenX Ventures to 71%, resulting in a reduction of Vertical Seven Group’s stake in the same fund to 10%.

In the medium term, Holde Agri Invest said that it prioritized stabilizing its financial position and consolidating the business. Over the long term, the company plans to resume its expansion and development strategies, with the goal of expanding its operational area from 16,300 to 36,000 hectares.

Thus, Holde plans to develop strategic partnerships with international traders and irrigation solution providers to gain access to external markets and support the expansion of irrigated areas to approximately 3,000 hectares.

Moreover, the company is seeking to attract new investors and explore opportunities for strategic mergers.

“The past two years have been full of challenges for the agribusiness sector in Romania, with many companies facing financial difficulties due to their inability to recover investments made in crops. Despite this context, I remain confident in the prospects of Romania’s agricultural industry and the potential of the company to achieve positive progress, as evidenced by the increased investment of SevenX Ventures in Holde and the financial support provided to the company to cover current expenses. To address this situation, changes have been made at the management level, and the current team is focused on implementing effective measures to increase productivity and reduce operational costs,” said Leonard Leca, Member of the Board of Directors of Holde Agri Invest.

Holde Agri Invest is a company initiated by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs with the objective of developing it to become a leader in the field of agriculture in Romania. Founded in 2018, the company operates over 16,300 hectares of farmland, organized into five cores - Rosiori farm located in Rosiori de Vede (Teleorman county), Frumusani (Calarași county), Videle (Teleorman county), Contesti (Dambovita county), and Salcia (Braila County).

As of October 2020, Holde Agri Invest is a public company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange with the symbol HAI. As of October 2021, the company is included in the BET-AeRO index of BVB.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)