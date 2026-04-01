SeedBlink launches legal arm in partnership with its CLO

The deal execution platform SeedBlink and Andrei Hâncu, the platform’s Chief Legal Officer, have launched SeedBlink Legal, the platform’s legal arm, operated by Andrei Hâncu Law Office.

It is meant to serve founders, investors, angel networks, family offices, VCs, and PEs navigating every stage of growth. It adds to SeedBlink's infrastructure, which covers fundraising solutions, investment syndicates, equity management, and secondary transactions.

SeedBlink Legal operates on a hybrid model, where AI agents and workflow automations will handle the heavy lifting of document drafting, review, and due diligence, the platform said.

"Private markets are moving faster than ever, and the legal infrastructure supporting them has not kept pace. SeedBlink was built to change how founders and investors access and execute deals. Legal was the one puzzle piece of that infrastructure that was missing, and it consistently introduced the most friction at the worst moments. SeedBlink Legal closes that loop," Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder & CEO of SeedBlink, said.

Andrei Hâncu (pictured) spent more than ten years at the intersection of law and the investment ecosystem. His background includes law firm experience across complex M&A, corporate reorganizations, and VC/PE investments. For the past five years, he has served as CLO of SeedBlink.

“I stopped being surprised by how much friction legal introduces into moments that should be moving fast. You cannot sit inside that many transactions without developing very strong opinions about what legal should look and feel like for the people in the room. The pressure founders operate under, the urgency investors expect, and the moments when a misunderstood clause costs someone something real - I have seen it all. SeedBlink Legal is what I wish had existed for every founder and investor I have worked with,” Andrei Hâncu said.

(Photo: SeedBlink)

simona@romania-insider.com