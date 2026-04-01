Business

SeedBlink launches legal arm in partnership with its CLO

01 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The deal execution platform SeedBlink and Andrei Hâncu, the platform’s Chief Legal Officer, have launched SeedBlink Legal, the platform’s legal arm, operated by Andrei Hâncu Law Office.

It is meant to serve founders, investors, angel networks, family offices, VCs, and PEs navigating every stage of growth. It adds to SeedBlink's infrastructure, which covers fundraising solutions, investment syndicates, equity management, and secondary transactions.

SeedBlink Legal operates on a hybrid model, where AI agents and workflow automations will handle the heavy lifting of document drafting, review, and due diligence, the platform said.

"Private markets are moving faster than ever, and the legal infrastructure supporting them has not kept pace. SeedBlink was built to change how founders and investors access and execute deals. Legal was the one puzzle piece of that infrastructure that was missing, and it consistently introduced the most friction at the worst moments. SeedBlink Legal closes that loop," Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder & CEO of SeedBlink, said.

Andrei Hâncu (pictured) spent more than ten years at the intersection of law and the investment ecosystem. His background includes law firm experience across complex M&A, corporate reorganizations, and VC/PE investments. For the past five years, he has served as CLO of SeedBlink.

“I stopped being surprised by how much friction legal introduces into moments that should be moving fast. You cannot sit inside that many transactions without developing very strong opinions about what legal should look and feel like for the people in the room. The pressure founders operate under, the urgency investors expect, and the moments when a misunderstood clause costs someone something real - I have seen it all. SeedBlink Legal is what I wish had existed for every founder and investor I have worked with,” Andrei Hâncu said.

(Photo: SeedBlink)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

SeedBlink launches legal arm in partnership with its CLO

01 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The deal execution platform SeedBlink and Andrei Hâncu, the platform’s Chief Legal Officer, have launched SeedBlink Legal, the platform’s legal arm, operated by Andrei Hâncu Law Office.

It is meant to serve founders, investors, angel networks, family offices, VCs, and PEs navigating every stage of growth. It adds to SeedBlink's infrastructure, which covers fundraising solutions, investment syndicates, equity management, and secondary transactions.

SeedBlink Legal operates on a hybrid model, where AI agents and workflow automations will handle the heavy lifting of document drafting, review, and due diligence, the platform said.

"Private markets are moving faster than ever, and the legal infrastructure supporting them has not kept pace. SeedBlink was built to change how founders and investors access and execute deals. Legal was the one puzzle piece of that infrastructure that was missing, and it consistently introduced the most friction at the worst moments. SeedBlink Legal closes that loop," Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder & CEO of SeedBlink, said.

Andrei Hâncu (pictured) spent more than ten years at the intersection of law and the investment ecosystem. His background includes law firm experience across complex M&A, corporate reorganizations, and VC/PE investments. For the past five years, he has served as CLO of SeedBlink.

“I stopped being surprised by how much friction legal introduces into moments that should be moving fast. You cannot sit inside that many transactions without developing very strong opinions about what legal should look and feel like for the people in the room. The pressure founders operate under, the urgency investors expect, and the moments when a misunderstood clause costs someone something real - I have seen it all. SeedBlink Legal is what I wish had existed for every founder and investor I have worked with,” Andrei Hâncu said.

(Photo: SeedBlink)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2026
Macro
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD
03 April 2026
Transport
Romania awards section of SAFE-financed A8 highway to Spanish constructor
03 April 2026
Justice
Court rules to continue coup d’état trial of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, mercenaries
03 April 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s PM envisages talks with Pfizer on EUR 600 mln pay linked to Covid-19 vaccines
03 April 2026
Energy
Romania to cut the excise duty for diesel and levy “solidarity tax” on oil companies
03 April 2026
Events
‘Marie of Romania: Artist Queen’ exhibition arrives at King Charles III House in Viscri
03 April 2026
Sports
Update: Mircea Lucescu leaves role as Romania’s national football team coach
03 April 2026
Culture
Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage