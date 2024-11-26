Romanian equity platform SeedBlink launches Secondaries section with pre-IPO tech companies

Romanian private equity platform SeedBlink announced the launch of its dedicated Secondaries project, providing individual and institutional investors with access to a growing market of secondary investment opportunities.

With this platform, SeedBlink says it democratizes access to opportunities in high-growth private companies, including pre-IPO leaders like Klarna and regional tech innovators like .lumen.

SeedBlink already gathered over EUR 2 million in six pilot secondary transactions this year, focusing on tech companies at various stages of maturity.

“Secondary markets are evolving rapidly, yet they remain largely inaccessible to private investors. With SeedBlink Secondaries, we’re changing this dynamic by offering opportunities at entry points as low as EUR 2,500, all while maintaining our commitment to trust and transparency, empowering individual investors to fuel the next wave of global private tech leaders," said Andrei Dudoiu, CEO of SeedBlink.

Secondaries, backed by the Benelux hub, marks a significant step in expanding SeedBlink’s offering beyond Ventures, Equity, and Syndicates, seeking to introduce a seamless and trusted platform for purchasing shares in private limited companies that are not deemed transferable securities.

One example is Swedish fintech giant Klarna, which is gearing up for a US IPO in 2025. Investors can already invest in the company through SeedBlink until December 1.

.lumen, another European tech company, is also available on SeedBlink Secondaries. Backed by EIC, .lumen is revolutionizing mobility with technology that enhances navigation and independence, offering investors access to a fast-growing sector at the intersection of AI and assistive technology.

The investment window closes on December 29.

