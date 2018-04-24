Summer events at the Romanian seaside in 2018

As the May 1 break nears, so is the start of the summer season and the period of festivals and outdoor entertainment. The Romanian seaside is one of the preferred locations and hosts diverse events: music and film festivals, an aviation show or bike tours. Some of them below.

Sunwaves

April 26 – May 1, Mamaia

This electronic music festival takes place in Mamaia Nord. Some of the artists announced for this year’s edition include Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, Ricardo Villalobos, Marco Carola, Sonja Moonear, Lee Burridge, Sammy, DeWalta, Petre Inspirescu, Craig Richards, Priku, Praslea, Neverdogs, Gescu, Herodot, Arapu, Cezar, Argenis Brito. Festival passes are sold out but day tickets can be purchased at the entrance. Further details here.

The following edition of Sunwaves is scheduled to take place between August 15 and August 20. More about it here.

Sunset Festival

April 28 – April 29, Vama Veche

On the Vama Veche beach, in Vama Veche, this festival dedicated to urban music brings for its fifth edition such names as Argatu’ & Mos Martin, CTC, Coma, Kazi Ploae, Dj Oldskull, Dj Lexi, or The Goblin Minions (Kriss Just & Stanley Smith). A one day ticket costs RON 45 (EUR 10) and can be bought here.

Bike tour to Vama Veche

May 26 – May 28

The race covers some 200 km and spans over three days. Three routes are planned: Cernavoda Bridge – Cheile Dobrogei; Cheile Dobrogei – Costinesti; and Costinesti – Vama Veche – Mangalia. Besides the biking, some stops will be made for visiting sites in the area, such as the Capidava Fortress, the Anghel Saligny Bridge and the Dobrogea Gorges. Registrations can be made here.

Neversea

July 5 – July 8, Constanta

The festival, organized by the same team in charge of Untold, is set to last four days this year. The lineup includes such names as John Newman, Scooter, Redfoo, Hardwell, Steve Angello, Alan Walker, The Script, W&W, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Nina Kraviz, Jamie Jones, Dub Fx, Camo & Krooked, Chase & Status, Modestep, Noisia and Pendulum. Festival passes cost RON 449 (EUR 107) plus taxes.

Aeromania 2018

July 14, Tuzla

This aviation show that takes place at the Tuzla airport encompasses air acrobatics, live concerts, a classic car exhibition, and various contests. The public will also find there a food court and a playground for children. Further details here.

Anonimul International Film Festival

August 6 – August 12, Sf. Gheorghe, Danube Delta

This festival of independent, international film includes a feature film competition and a shorts and animation competition. It also runs programs dedicated to international films awarded at various festivals or to Romanian film, and screenings on various themes like ecology. In addition to films screenings, the public can attend Q&A sessions with guests of the festival, public debates, concerts and live performances. This year’s program is updated here.

VSLO Visual Arts Festival

August 19 – August 26, Vama Veche

VSLO (Vama sub lumini de Oscar/Vama under Oscar Lights) covers the visual arts but also music, theater and sculpture and allows participants to take part in workshops on themes as diverse as photography, film, or video-art. For the duration of ten days, the event offers a host of film screenings, photography and painting exhibitions, theater performances and concerts. More about it here.

Romania Salsa Week

August 6 – August 12, Vama Veche

Dance fans, representatives of salsa schools throughout the country and special guests gather each year in Vama Veche to experience “the real Latin flavor” with dance classes and demonstrative shows. More details here.

