The Script, John Newman, Scooter on stage at Romanian seaside festival

John Newman, Scooter, Redfoo, Hardwell, Steve Angello, and Alan Walker are among the first artist names announced for the Neversea festival, held at the Romanian seaside. The event will take place between July 5 and July 8, in Constanta, on a beach to be announced.

At the same time, Irish group The Script will come to Romania for the first time for the festival. John Newman has performed in the country before, at the Untold festival, but will perform for the first time at the seaside festival. Also a first for Neversea are Scooter and Axwell & Ingrosso, the two Swedish DJs who previously performed at Untold.

Other artists set to perform in Constanta are W&W, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Nina Kraviz, Jamie Jones, Dub Fx, Camo & Krooked, Chase & Status, Modestep, Noisia and Pendulum.

Beginning with March 8, passes for the four days of the festival cost RON 449 (EUR 107) plus taxes. VIP passes cost RON 900 (EUR 193) plus taxes. They can be purchased here.

Neversea is organized by the same team in charge of Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania, happening yearly in Cluj-Napoca. Last year, the festival attracted over 153,000 music fans from Romania and abroad.

