One of world’s largest offshore drilling rigs arrives in Romania’s Constanta port

Scarabeo 9, an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible offshore drilling rig owned and operated by Italian oil and gas industry contractor Saipem, has arrived in the Romanian port of Constanta.

The rig is 115 meters long and almost 87 meters wide, and is equipped with a permanent accommodation module for 200 people. It comes with a heliport, hospital, and various other facilities.

The Scarabeo 9 is designed to operate in water depth of up to 12,000 ft., and with a drilling depth capacity up to 50,000 ft.. Its gross tonnage is of 36,863. The rig is registered in Nassau, Bahamas.

The rig came to Constanta through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, where some of its parts had to be dismantled in order for it to go through.

The rig will be reassembled and prepared for drilling in the Black Sea over the next two months.

The rig will perform prospecting in the Val Shatsky area of the Russian part of the Black Sea, Romania Libera reported.

Idu Shipping & Services is the agent of the vessel.

