Western Romania: Sarmatian vestiges from 2nd century found on Timișoara Ring Road construction site

Several areas with Sarmatian vestiges dating from the 2nd or 3rd centuries have been found on the construction site of the future Western Ring Road of the municipality of Timișoara, western Romania.

Archaeological clearance works are being carried out as a result of the finding, coordinated by a team of specialists.

“Traces of habitation from the Sarmatian period (2nd–3rd century) and objects related to the history of the locality Săcălaz from the 17th–18th centuries have been discovered so far. The team of archaeologists continues the research, while the workers carry out the specific activities of the construction site. Work is also being done on the construction of access roads,” according to a post by DRDP Timișoara on Facebook.

The Sarmatians first came to Europe from the territory of present-day Iran. They migrated from Central Asia to the Ural Mountains between the 6th and 4th century BC and eventually settled in most of southern European Russia and the eastern Balkans. They also invaded the area of present-day Romania and the lower Danube region. They were overwhelmed by the Goths during the 3rd century AD, whom they joined in the Gothic invasion of Western Europe.

The Timișoara Western Ring Road is set to be completed in 2 years. The route is 14 km long and will partly cross the administrative territories of the localities Timișoara, Săcălaz, and Sânmihaiu Român.

The road, valued at RON 1.41 billion, will have 4 junctions, as well as 10 bridges and overpasses. Due to constraints related to the connection with the Timișoara South Ring Road and the crossing of the Bega canal at the end of the route, the design speed is 80 km/h.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DRDP Timişoara on Facebook)