Chinese group Sany to develop EUR 1 bln green energy and data centre project in southwest Romania

The Chinese industrial conglomerate Sany Group intends to develop in Romania and invest over EUR 1 billion in the largest hybrid energy project in Europe, according to Profit.ro. A group’s subsidiary registered in Singapore has already signed a memorandum to this effect with a Romanian partner.

The EUR 1 billion Timis Sany project will be developed in the village of Uivar and the city of Timișoara, Timiș County, and aims to build 2.8 GWp solar parks, a 2.34 GWh battery energy storage system, and a data centre with an IT load of 70 MW. Investments in the 2 photovoltaic parks are estimated at approximately EUR 320 million, those in storage at EUR 350 million, and those in the data centre, also at EUR 350 million.

The parks will be located in Uivar, and the storage facility and data centre in Timisoara, which is on the European data highway that reaches Frankfurt.

Sany will provide the core equipment for the project – including solar panels manufactured at its factory in Hunan Province, which is home to China's first fully robotic production line for photovoltaic panels – and will finance the entire investment for the Sany TIMIS Project.

The Romanian company Danube Solar Seven SRL, owned by Mugurel Surupăceanu, former deputy and prefect of Gorj, will be responsible for implementing the project until the Commercial Operation Date (COD) is reached.

Sany Group is a private Chinese conglomerate with multiple subsidiaries abroad, whose main specialisation is the production and distribution of heavy industrial machinery and equipment, and is the third-largest manufacturer in the world. The group also has a division that manufactures photovoltaic modules.

iulian@romania-insider.com