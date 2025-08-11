Romania renews Salrom licence for graphite mining in Gorj County

Romania’s government has renewed the exploitation licence for the country’s only graphite deposit, located at Baia de Fier in Gorj County, Antena3.ro reported on August 8, quoting minister of economy Radu Miruță.

The decision was signed and grants state-owned Salrom the right to resume mining operations, minister Miruță stated.

Graphite, a critical mineral used in conductors, mobile phone components, and the nuclear industry, has seen rising global demand in recent years. Miruță said the renewal ensures that the resource “remains the property of Romania” and will generate economic value domestically.

“Today I signed the government decision by which Romania receives the exploitation licence for graphite from Baia de Fier. An extremely valuable mineral, sought after throughout the world, remains the property of Romania and will produce value for our economy,” Miruță stated, adding that securing the licence was a priority from the start of his mandate.

The minister noted that although Salrom held the licence previously, mining activity had ceased. With the renewal, he said the first step was to secure the mining perimeter and restart operations.

Miruță emphasised that reopening the mine would create jobs, stimulate local economic development, and represent “pride for Romanians.”

He described the move as part of broader efforts to safeguard strategic resources and ensure they are exploited in the national interest.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Toldiu74/Dreamstime.com)