Events
Bucharest to host new electronic music festival next year, Disclosure & DonDiablo in lineup
09 December 2019
Bucharest will host next year the electronic music festival Saga Festival, set to take place between June 5 and June 7 in the capital’s Izvor Park.

So far, the lineup includes Disclosure, Don Diablo, Faithless DJ set, Marshmello and Meduza.

The event is organized by international companies ALDA and Insomniac in a partnership with local organizer The Mission. The two international players joined forces last year to develop events such as the Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF) or the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. The two companies have over 30 music event brands all over the world. The Mission has been active on the local market for over 19 years and has organized over 120 events dedicated to electronic music and not only.

Passes at a promotional price of RON 99 (around EUR 21) plus taxes are currently available at bilete.ro.

Updates on the festival’s program are posted here.

40