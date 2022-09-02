Politics

Russia accuses Romania of secretly shipping weapons to Ukraine

02 September 2022
Russian Ministry of Affairs spokesperson Maria Zaharova asked the authorities in Bucharest to publicly admit to sending weapons to Ukraine and refrain from insisting that supplies sent are solely humanitarian aid, Agerpres reported.

During a press conference, Zaharova referred to “Romanian-made shells” that the Ukrainian soldiers allegedly used.

“Bucharest avoids publicity in these matters, preferring to tell the Romanian and international community exclusively about ‘humanitarian’ support for Ukraine. Now it is clear what the word "humanitarian" means,” Zaharova said in the press conference.

It is not the first time that Moscow accused Romania of involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. In April, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Romania was one of the countries sending the most mercenaries to Ukraine. Roughly 1,500 such mercenaries came to Ukraine from Romania, Russian authorities said.

Zaharova cited a conversation between Romanian defense minister Vasile Dâncu and Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov as proof of her claims. It is not clear, however, to which conversation she was referring.

Immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Romania sent provisions, fuel, and ammunition worth EUR 3.38 mln to Ukraine, according to Reuters. It also offered to care for the wounded in its hospitals, aside from the aid it has given civilians since the start of the war.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

1

