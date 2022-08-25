Romania spent EUR 63.9 mln on Ukrainian refugees and received EUR 39 mln back from EU

The Romanian state spent RON 312 mln (EUR 63.9 mln) on aid for Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war and was recently reimbursed over half that sum by the EU.

Most of the money that Romania spent came from the state’s emergency funds and was managed through the Interior Ministry. An additional RON 164 mln from the Department for Emergency Situations was also spent, according to interior minister Lucian Bode, cited by Digi24.

The EU, in turn, reimbursed Romanian authorities with EUR 39.1 mln meant to cover the meals and accommodation for the refugees.

“The first tranche of money from the EU, EUR 39.1 mln, has arrived. The money in question is managed by the Department for Emergency Situations. The same department will reimburse legal entities and local authorities for the management of Ukrainian refugees in Romania,” said prime minister Nicolae Ciucă.

Both the prime minister and the interior minister gave assurances that the funds spent by local authorities to provide meals and accommodation for the refugees will be reimbursed.

“We’ve had over two million Ukrainian citizens entering our country, and around 84,000-85,000 who decided to stay. About half, 38,000, are children. About the same number are women, and 6,000 – men,” added Ciucă.

(Photo source: Tutye2001 | Dreamstime.com)