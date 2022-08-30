Opposition parties demand that Romania rejects Russian tourist visa applications

The parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition parties USR, Forța Dreptei, and PMP have asked prime minister Nicolae Ciucă to bar Russian citizens from receiving tourist visas to Romania.

The demand, made through an open letter signed by Cătălin Drulă (USR), Ludovic Orban (Forța Dreptei), and Eugen Tomac (PMP), would also have Romania become a promoter of such a ban in the whole EU, according to G4Media.

The Czech Republic and Poland halted new tourist visas for Russians shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The leaders of the two countries then joined Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in asking EU authorities to enact a similar ban at the level of the entire Union, according to Financial Times.

Other countries, such as Germany, have opposed it. Nevertheless, Finland, Poland, and the Baltic countries have taken it upon themselves to bar Russians from entering their territories.

Since air travel between the EU and Russia is suspended, these countries are now used as transit routes by Russians wishing to reach other EU destinations.

“The moment has come for Romania to support Finland and the Baltic states, which have already implemented this measure, and initiate discussions at the highest level in this regard. Romania must be tougher from a diplomatic standpoint when it comes to Vladimir Putin’s criminal regime,” said the leader of the opposition parties in the letter.

(Photo: Iuliia Mikhalitskaia | Dreamstime.com)

radu@romania-insider.com