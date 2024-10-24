Romanian entrepreneur plans to start producing tractors

RURIS Craiova, a machinery manufacturer founded and led by entrepreneur Cătălin Stroe, has unveiled plans to initiate a new investment exceeding EUR 10 million for a factory dedicated to producing tractors and trailers for farmers.

The manufacturer will showcase the prototype tractor at the INDAGRA fair, taking place at Romexpo in Bucharest from October 30 to November 3.

The design project for the agricultural tractors and trailers factory has already commenced, with an estimated duration of 12 months.

The new factory will operate within the MAT industrial platform (formerly a factory for agricultural machinery and tractors), where RURIS has already invested over EUR 30 million. This project will secure funding through the Just Transition program 2021-2027, a scheme designed for regions affected by decarbonization policies.

"We are set to complete our mission, which began more than 30 years ago, by investing in the production line for tractors and trailers right here in Craiova. Farmers in Romania require support from all sectors, and as local producers, we will significantly contribute to enhancing productivity and improving the quality of life for those dedicated to cultivating the land," stated Cătălin Stroe, founder of RURIS, quoted by Euro24info.com.

Before 1989, Romania produced tractors in Braşov and Craiova; currently, agricultural machinery is manufactured exclusively in Reghin by Irum, a company owned by the Oltean family.

